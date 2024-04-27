20h ago
Former Conservative Health Minister Defects to Labour: Observer
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Member of Parliament Dan Poulter is defecting to Labour, the Observer reported, citing an interview with the former health minister.
Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich who also works part-time as a mental health doctor in an NHS hospital, said he won’t seek re-election and would be taking the Labour whip until the next election.
“The Conservative government has been failing on the thing I care about most, which is the NHS and its patients,” he told the Sunday newspaper.
More than 60 Tory MPs have said that they won’t run again at a general election that has to take place within the next 10 months.
