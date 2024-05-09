Top Stories
Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?
SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.
6:26
Population boom hits living standards in Canada's oil province
6:43
Copper's costly climb: How supply shortages are shaping the market
6:34
Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike
London Drugs president says sorry for cyber breach, no evidence customer data taken
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
6:24
MEG Energy says Trans Mountain expansion will boost Canadian oil prices 'for years'
May 9
Bank of Canada says households can cope with higher rates7:36
The Bank of Canada says households can weather higher borrowing costs, but flagged rising asset valuations and financial stress among renters as risks to the outlook.
May 10
The Week Ahead: U.S. inflation data due; Canada Housing Starts
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
May 86:09
Air Canada ranks near bottom on customer satisfaction: survey
Air Canada ranks below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction, with airfares a particular sore point, according to a new survey.
May 107:14
Enbridge says carbon storage project still alive in spite of Capital Power decision
Enbridge Inc.'s proposal to build a major carbon storage hub in Alberta remains on the table, the company said Friday, in spite of Capital Power's recent decision to shelve its own $2.4-billion project associated with the plan.
May 10
B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations
British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators.
-
Sellers re-entering the housing market, buyers continue to be constrained: economist6:20
Canada’s major housing markets are starting to recover, but one economist says a more pronounced recovery cannot be sustained until interest rates move significantly lower.
May 106:56
Crescent Point reports Q1 loss due to non-cash impairment charge
After a recent spree of large-scale transactions cementing it as the dominant player in two major North American petroleum plays, Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it is done with buying and selling assets for the near future.
May 105:06
Miners seek exemption from Canadian tax hike to save equity deals
Canada’s mining industry is pushing for an carveout to the federal government’s proposed increase to capital gains taxes, warning the hike will make it harder for junior miners to raise money to find new mineral deposits.
May 9
CEO says Cineplex 'basically refinanced' its balance sheet in Q19:31
Cineplex Inc.’s top executive says the theatre giant has taken steps to improve its balance sheet as the company reports first-quarter earnings.
May 105:53
Algonquin Power & Utilities names Chris Huskilson as CEO, reports Q1 loss
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. named Chris Huskilson as its chief executive as it reported a loss in its latest quarter.
May 108:47
Transat says it expects to fall short of financial guidance for 2024
Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. says it expects to fall short of its financial guidance for the year.
May 10
Pembina Pipeline says potential Trans Mountain purchase not a priority
Pembina Pipeline Corp. says while it remains interested in global export opportunities, it isn't devoting much time currently to exploring a potential purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
May 106:56
Canfor to close sawmill, curtail pulp production citing B.C. policy changes
Canfor has announced it is permanently closing its Polar sawmill in Bear Lake, B.C., shutting a production line at its Northwood Pulp Mill in Prince George, and suspending its "planned reinvestment" in Houston, B.C.
May 7
Oil prices have shed previous 'geopolitical risk premium': Nuttall6:45
A Canadian portfolio manager bullish on the energy sector says oil prices are hovering at around two-month lows thanks to the removal of price premiums related to geopolitical risks, which he says is good news for investors.
May 10
The Daily Chase: TSX at all-time highs, Canada jobs number surpasses expectations
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
May 105:28
Novavax soars on US$1.2 billion Sanofi vaccine licensing deal
Novavax Inc. shares surged after the company signed a US$1.2 billion licensing agreement with Sanofi that includes commercializing a combined Covid-19 and flu shot.