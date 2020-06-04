(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Is it different this time? That’s the question on so many lips as furious protesters march through streets all across the U.S. and major cities impose curfews. We ask because we’ve seen this movie before — explosions of activism that seem for an instant to herald a tectonic shift in the nation’s self-understanding, only to turn out to be the distant fading trumpets of a movement in retreat.

But what if this is an actual uprising? A revolution? Not in the silly way the words are sometimes used, as synonyms for “really big demonstrations” — but an actual uprising, the sort of thing that over history has toppled regimes?

In pondering the possibility, let’s look back at the last time serious people thought we were having a revolution: the multiple demonstrations and riots of the 1960s as the overlap of the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement energized the left. Much of the energy was supplied by reaction to official violence: the attacks on peaceful marchers for racial equality in the South; the assassinations over a four-and-a-half year period of two Kennedys and a King; and then what seemed to those of us who lived through the era the logical culmination, National Guardsmen firing their weapons into the ranks of students protesting at Kent State University in Ohio, killing four marchers and wounding many others. (The police killing eleven days later of two young black men at Jackson State University received far less attention.)

People thought the country was on the verge of collapse. After Kent State, the stock market suffered its biggest one-day drop since the murder of JFK. Stanford historian Walter Scheidel argues that since primitive times, enormous inequality has been overcome only in convulsions of violence or disaster, and as protests spread, many Americans saw what was happening around them as both. Across the country, campus research facilities burned. In Manhattan, protesters clashed with hard-hatted construction workers, who after vanquishing the students were so touched by the madness of the moment that they stormed into City Hall to unfurl a banner reading “God Bless America.” By the time 100,000 demonstrators converged on Washington, D.C., in 1971 for the biggest antiwar rally in history, the U.S. military was in the streets — yes, that happened — including paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne. Some 12,000 protesters were arrested.

It was during these years that the radical left resurrected the old British slang “pigs” to refer to the police. But whereas the original usage stemmed from the notion that the police were corrupt and greedy, the newer meaning was meant to imply that the forces of law and order were mere satraps of an illegitimate authority. The conscious use of words of disrespect was a statement of its own, an insistence that the police were not entitled to any sort of deference by mere virtue of the office they held. If authority was illegitimate, the cops were no more than thugs.

To the left, what conjoined the seemingly disparate strands of protest was anger about capitalism, thought to be in its death throes. Capitalism, in its final imperialist spasm, explained the Vietnam War. Capitalism, in its need for cheap labor and a controllable workforce, explained racial oppression. Heady stuff!

But they were wrong about those death throes. Capitalism survived and thrived, in part by displaying the suppleness underlying its strength. Today’s arguments over diversity and safe spaces might sound at first as if they're about how the pie is made, but they're really about who gets the chance to earn a share. Reapportioning the shares is certainly a change, but it poses no radical threat to capitalism.

The uprising, as some wit said, became a downsitting.

Meanwhile, the president many of us called Tricky Dick survived too. The black uprising of 1968 helped elect President Richard Nixon; the student rebellion of the early 1970s rescued his flagging presidency. The month before the May 1971 demonstrations, Nixon’s popularity had fallen to the lowest in his presidency to that point. By painting himself as the guardian of law and order, he was reelected in a landslide. (True, he also cheated. But I suspect he would have won anyway.)

If you’re thinking that the same strategy might work for President Donald Trump, think again. For one thing, it’s not the same America. Nixon, by trotting out the trope of keeping order, appealed to a value widely shared by the Greatest Generation. Today, order tends to be one of several values competing for primacy at any given moment.

And there’s another difference. For all the vehemence with which he condemned the uprising, Nixon won plaudits for courage and empathy when in 1970, on the eve of another great antiwar demonstration, he went to the Mall where many of the protesters were camped out. In the middle of the night, accompanied only by a light security detail, he plunged into the astonished crowed to chat with the young people about their views and his.(1)

There’s time for Trump to pull a Nixon, but I doubt that he’s up to the challenge. Strolling through a violently cleared path between the White House and St. John’s Episcopal Church to hold up a Bible for a photo-op somehow doesn’t compete.

So will this time be different or not? I suspect that as in the past, we'll muddle. To borrow from the great legal scholar Arthur Leff, however, not all muddles are the same shape. We live in an era when when corporations meet protests with endorsements, when police unions condemn violence by police, when officers deemed too brutal can be fired overnight. Compared to the sixties and seventies, that's pretty revolutionary.

(1) I tried to capture this scene in a novel I wrote about the era, but the events of that evening were so bizarre that it’s difficult to do them justice.

