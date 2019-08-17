(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned Saturday, capping a week of market chaos that followed President Mauricio Macri’s stunning loss in a primary vote.

“I am convinced that, given the circumstances, the government you lead needs a significant renewal in the economic area,” Dujovne wrote in a letter to the president. “It’s been an honor for me to serve in your government.”

Local news media reported that Hernan Lacunza, economic minister for the province of Buenos Aires, would replace Dujovne. Lacunza and his spokesperson weren’t immediately available to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

