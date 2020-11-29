(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were poised for gains as investors monitored progress on the path to a coronavirus vaccine on the final day of a record month for global equities.

Oil was in focus after a panel of OPEC+ ministers couldn’t reach an agreement on whether to delay January’s oil-output increase. Stock futures traded higher late Friday in Japan and Hong Kong. On Sunday, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government hopes to quickly review and approve requests from two big drugs makers for emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccines. The pound ticked higher in early trading.

Global equities are up 13% in November as positive vaccine news helped drive expectations that a global economic recovery can pick up in 2021. New York City schools will begin to reopen Dec. 7, while California cases rose to a record after Los Angeles and San Francisco imposed tighter restrictions.

A full meeting of OPEC and its allies will take place Monday, and unless an agreement is revised this week, they will restart about 1.9 million barrels a day of halted output threatening to undermine the recent surge in crude prices.

These are some key events coming up:

OPEC holds a virtual full ministerial meeting to make a final decision on whether a production supply hike should proceed as scheduled in January.

The Reserve Bank of Australia holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies but Congrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The U.S. employment report on Friday is expected to show more Americans headed back to work in November, though at a slower pace than last month.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% earlier.

Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.1% earlier.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen was at 104.05 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.5717 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1960.

The pound rose 0.2% to $1.3331.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 0.84%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $45.53 a barrel on Friday.

Gold was at $1,787.79 an ounce on Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.