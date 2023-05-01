(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slipped as traders pared risk ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that will most likely see the US central bank deliver another interest-rate hike.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index fell after an earlier advance, with Japan and Australia leading the losses. Shares in Hong Kong declined even as initial data showed tourism and consumer activities in China rose sharply on the first day of the five-day Labor Day holiday. Chinese markets will reopen Thursday.

A gauge of the dollar strength ticked lower and Treasuries edged up in Asia trading after selling off across the curve Monday, with yields on 30-year bonds climbing the most in 2023 and those on 10-year notes approaching 3.60%. Swap traders have slightly upgraded the odds the Fed will raise its policy rate by a quarter point Wednesday, but now only expect rate cuts to happen in the later part of this year.

Investors will be closely listening to the Fed’s tone for any hawkish surprise, according to Julia Wang, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s private banking unit in Hong Kong. “So much rate cuts have been priced in so soon and maybe that doesn’t happen in the near term,” Wang said on Bloomberg Television. “Maybe we’ll have a little bit of a correction and that means that dollar could strengthen.”

Australian bonds fell and the currency steadied while traders awaited a policy decision where the nation’s central bank is likely to extend a pause in rate increases following a deceleration in inflation.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a dire warning by telling lawmakers on Monday that the nation risked default as soon as June 1. That came amid a high-stakes game of chicken in Washington over the debt limit.

“As a market participant, we don’t really need any more ups and downs caused by things outside of the market itself and earnings,” Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, said on Bloomberg Radio. “Everyone on both sides of the aisle should listen to her,” the Pennsylvania-based Forrest said, referring to Yellen.

In the US investment-grade bond market, issuance jumped to more than $22 billion in one of the busiest sessions of 2023. Several borrowers are piling in after exiting their earnings blackouts. Among notable firms tapping the market: Meta Platforms Inc. raised $8.5 billion, Comcast Corp. priced a $5 billion deal and Hershey Co. sold $750 million in bonds.

Rising corporate bond offerings in the US usually represent a double-whammy for Treasuries, which tend to fall amid competition from new debt and as underwriters sell government notes to rate-lock the issue for corporate buyers. Another factor weighing on bond prices Monday was the stabilization in sentiment after JPMorgan acquired First Republic.

Elsewhere, oil held a loss as concerns over China’s economic outlook and caution in financial markets dominated sentiment. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

RBA rate decision, Tuesday

US JOLTS job openings, factory and durable goods orders, Tuesday

ADP employment, S&P global US services PMI, ISM services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference following rate decision, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, trade balance, Thursday

European Central Bank rate decision, followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0988

The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9581 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6633

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $27,944.42

Ether rose 1% to $1,826.27

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.415%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

