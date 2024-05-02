(Bloomberg) -- Even with appetite-suppressing drugs, people will keep eating Oreo cookies, according to the company that makes them.

Mondelez International Inc., which also makes Sour Patch Kids candy and Ritz crackers, is monitoring the impact of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs “quite carefully,” Chief Executive Officer Dirk van de Put said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Models that incorporate changes in behavior from the drugs and expected adoption rates predict only a modest impact on its sales, he added. “Those models predict that in 10 years’ time, it will have an effect between 0.5% and 1% of our volume,” he said, calling it a “margin of error.”

Related: Molson Says ‘Volatile Times,’ Not Ozempic, Dim Its Beer Outlook

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.