U.S. equity-index futures fluctuated as investors weighed inflation risks and the potential impact of a minimum corporate tax that could enable foreign governments to impose levies on big American companies.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Down Jones Industrial turned higher after reversing earlier losses. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose two basis points after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus. Oil in New York dropped after rising to US$70 per barrel as short-term demand worries continued. Biogen Inc. rose in premarket trading before a decision on its experimental Alzheimer’s medicine, aducanumab.

While resurgent inflation has sparked a debate about when the Federal Reserve will start tapering stimulus, recent data including the May nonfarm payrolls report on Friday seemed to vindicate the central bank’s dovish stance. Investors are trying to strike a balance between preparing for higher rates and riding a risk-on rally underpinned by Fed largesse and Washington’s US$4 trillion spending plan. Traders await the U.S. consumer-price index report Thursday for more clues.

“The slightly softer-than-expected rise in U.S. payroll employment in May probably won’t change the Fed’s thinking, but another pickup in CPI inflation likely to be reported on Thursday will further spur the taper talk,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, wrote in a note.

Yellen said President Joe Biden should push forward with his spending plans even if they spark inflation that persists into next year. Meanwhile, the Group of Seven rich nations secured a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big firms and enable governments to impose levies on U.S. giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Underperformance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq index suggested investors were looking beyond pure growth narratives to sustain gains. European stocks advanced, with carmakers and consumer-products companies outperforming.

Biogen rallied as the Food and Drug Administration was set to decide on Monday if the drug will be approved. Tesla fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday the Model S Plaid+ will be canceled.

Bitcoin rebounded above US$36,000 after a roller-coaster ride over the weekend amid a cryptocurrency crackdown in China.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) virtually for a second year, to announce new hardware and software and work with developers. Through June 11.

European Central Bank decision on Thursday and press conference with President Christine Lagarde.

Iran nuclear deal talks reconvene in Vienna Thursday.

U.S. consumer price index on Thursday.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 8:56 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2166

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.4175

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.28 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.81 per cent

Commodities