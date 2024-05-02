(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp. is pushing back the expected time-frame for completing its contentious $14.1 billion takeover by Nippon Steel Corp. to the second half of the year.

The revised time-frame, announced in US Steel’s quarterly earnings report Thursday, is an adjustment from the previous guidance of closing in the second quarter or third quarter.

While the iconic American steelmaker said it continues to progress toward closing the transaction after its shareholders approved the deal last month, the two firms are working to respond to a request for additional information from the Department of Justice in connection with an antitrust review.

The deal has drawn opposition from the main steelworker union and considerable attention from politicians and the White House. The transaction is also subject to a national security review, despite Japan being a close ally.

