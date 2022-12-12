(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose at the open of trading in Asia, supported by a positive lead from buoyant equities in the US ahead of a crucial reading on consumer prices later Tuesday.

Shares climbed in Japan, South Korea and Australia, following a 1.4% gain in the S&P 500, which notched its best session in nearly two weeks. Still, futures suggest Hong Kong’s shares may decline amid concern over Covid headwinds for China’s semiconductor industry.

The dollar was little changed, holding the advance made in the previous against most of its major counterparts. Treasury yields steadied after earlier gains on Monday that sent the 10-year rate to above 3.6%. Yields for Australian and New Zealand government bonds edged higher.

Investors will be closely watching the US inflation data, which is expected to show prices, while still high, are continuing to decelerate. A subdued CPI print would justify the Federal Reserve’s projected half-point move on Wednesday and shed light on whether markets can expect rate cuts in late 2023.

The release of the inflation data will be more critical than the Fed’s decision, according to Xi Qiao, managing director for global wealth management at UBS Group AG. “It’s all going to depend on CPI numbers, whether the Fed is going to pivot or not,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “With the current inflation situation, a lot of the fundamental challenges that we have right now are going to go into 2023.”

Other central banks are also set to announce their final rate decisions of the year this week. The European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday, and may also opt for a half-point hike. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Another potential fillip for markets is oil trading around the lowest price this year after prices plunged 11% last week. After gaining 3% on Monday, West Texas Intermediate edged higher to remain above $73 a barrel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, industrial metals and iron ore have seen recent weakness amid concern over the demand outlook in China.

Broader sentiment for China is clouded by Japan and the Netherlands agreeing in principle to at least partially join the US in increasing controls over the export to China of advanced machinery to make semiconductors.

On top of this, Beijing’s relaxation of virus controls is causing concern that the nation’s health system may become overloaded, hurting the economy.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Tuesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:10 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.2%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.9%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0541

The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9864 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $17,192.43

Ether was little changed at $1,274.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.60%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.33 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.