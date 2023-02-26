(Bloomberg) -- Asia shares are set to fall after heavy selling on Wall Street late last week as investors ratcheted up forecasts for US interest rates following hot inflation data.

Futures contracts for benchmarks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong fell after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 1% Friday, dragging the two US indexes each to their worst week since December. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index of Chinese companies fell 3.9% Friday in another sign of likely selling pressure in Asia Monday.

The retreat from risk assets was triggered by an unexpected acceleration of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge, which prompted a swift repricing of interest rate forecasts. Market pricing now reflects US rates to peak at 5.4% this year, compared to a expectations held just a month ago of rates to peak at less than 5%.

Yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped seven basis points while the two-year rose 12 basis points, helping the dollar strengthen. An index of the greenback rose 0.7% Friday and the currency remained broadly aloft in muted Asian trading early Monday.

Data due later in the day will provided extra context for the global economic outlook. Eurozone economic and consumer confidence is due, along with durable goods data from the the US.

“It seems premature to call a turnaround in risk this week,” Chris Weston, head of research for Pepperstone Group Ltd., in a Monday note. “The clouds of uncertainty remain with us – the market’s consensus view that inflation would head lower through the year has clearly been challenged.”

On the geopolitical front, the US will impose a 200% tariff on all imports of Russian-made aluminum, as well as aluminum products made with metal smelted or cast in the country, in a move that could ripple through global manufacturing supply chains.

Late last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China and other nations against providing material support to Russia, saying any such actions would amount to an evasion of sanctions and would “provoke very serious consequences.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Monday

US durable goods, Monday

US wholesale inventories, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday

Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% on Friday

The euro was unchanged at $1.0548

The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9782 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6728

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $23,496.23

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,636.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.94% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $76.32 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,811.04 an ounce on Friday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

