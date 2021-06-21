(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to track a rebound in U.S. equities as the prospect of very gradual policy tightening tempers some of the concerns about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt. Treasuries and the dollar retreated.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rallied the most in five weeks, outperforming the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100, aided by a revival of the value trade in sectors like energy and financials.

Crude oil and gold jumped as a dollar gauge snapped a six-session winning streak. Bitcoin sank after China intensified its cryptocurrency clampdown.

Investors are striving to assess the outlook for markets after Fed officials last week accelerated their expected pace of policy tightening. That includes parsing the many influential voices that are wading into the debate on price pressures and the risk they may pose to the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Chair Jerome Powell, in written remarks, reiterated inflation had picked up but should move back toward the U.S. central bank’s 2% target once supply imbalances resolve. New York Fed President John Williams also said he continues to view the recent spike in inflation as a temporary phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he favors starting the process of reducing bond purchases “sooner rather than later.” His counterpart from St. Louis James Bullard called it “appropriate” that policy makers opened the taper debate.

“The bigger picture is that the Fed is just beginning to adjust its policy stance,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “The overall level of rates and liquidity should stay supportive for markets, but maybe less so than has been the case over the last year.”

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 2.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures climbed 1.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 110.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4665 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was at $1.1919

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 1.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $73.66 a barrel

Gold was at $1,783.33 an ounce after rising 1.1%

