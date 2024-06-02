(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s lung and breast cancer drugs significantly slowed the spread of disease in two trials, potentially establishing the medicines as the new standard of care for some patients.

The positive data — which will be presented Sunday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology — puts the British pharmaceutical company on course to ramp up sales of Tagrisso and Enhertu even further. Tagrisso is already Astra’s top-selling cancer drug, while Enhertu’s sales are climbing quickly.

The results are a boost for Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot, who last month set an ambitious target of almost doubling sales to $80 billion by the end of the decade. Much of that growth will come from its cancer drugs, an area where Astra has invested heavily. The company plans to launch 20 new medicines by 2030, as Soriot looks to cement his legacy after 12 years in charge.

One of the trials looked at Tagrisso as a maintenance therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and a specific genetic mutation, who had already undergone chemoradiation. Patients taking Tagrisso saw their disease progress after a median of 39.1 months, compared to 5.6 months for those who didn’t take the drug.

The study of 216 patients also showed a trend toward overall survival, but that data is not yet mature, Astra cautioned.

The results should establish Tagrisso as the new standard of care for patients with this specific type of cancer at this stage of disease, researchers said. Astra’s Susan Galbraith described the results as “practice-changing data.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and is often diagnosed when it is already in advanced stages. Non-small cell lung cancer — which Tagrisso targets — is the most common type of the disease. The drug is approved for earlier treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The data for Enhertu, Astra’s drug developed with Daiichi Sankyo Co., showed that patients with breast cancer who had previously undergone hormone therapy and took Enhertu lived for a median of 13.2 months without the disease progressing. That compares to just 8.1 months for patients who received chemotherapy.

The 866 patients in this trial had hormone-positive breast cancer with a small number of HER2 receptors. The finding means that patients with this type of cancer at this stage might not have to move straight to chemotherapy.

Enhertu is also approved in other types of cancer including gastric and non-small cell lung cancer.

