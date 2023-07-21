Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s chief executive saw his annual compensation climb about 38 per cent to $6.7 million in the company's latest fiscal year as its stock dramatically fell and it aggressively cut costs.

Financial filings from the Edmonton-based cannabis company show Miguel Martin earned a base salary of about $590,500 and about $3.8 million in share-based options and almost $1.1 million in option-based awards.

Rounding out his earnings was about $815,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $416,000 in other compensation.

In comparison, he made more than $4.8 million in compensation in Aurora's 2022 fiscal year and about $4.4 million in 2021.

Martin's compensation boost came as Aurora's share price fell by 52 per cent over its 2023 fiscal year, which spanned three quarters because the company changed its fiscal year end.

The cannabis industry has been hampered by a lack of demand, strict regulations and the strength of the illicit market for much of Martin's time as chief executive. To cope, Aurora embarked on a transformation plan that delivered at least $400 million in savings over the last three years.

