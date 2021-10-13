Australia to Consider Pfizer Shot for Children as Young as Five

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. will make an expedited application to Australia’s medical regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine to be considered for use in children aged five to 11, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The company is expected to submit data on its vaccine to the Therapeutic Goods Administration within weeks, Hunt said at a press conference on Thursday.

If the TGA approves the vaccine, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation then needs to green light the shot before it can be provided, he said.

The country’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett said it was a welcome step which would help protect children and their families, as well as helping keep schools open.

