(Bloomberg) -- Austrians have reduced time spent outside their homes since a nationwide lockdown kicked in on Monday, but the impact on movement has been far less than seen during the measures in the early days of the pandemic.

The country was the first in Europe to respond to the latest surge in infections with a full lockdown. Visits to retail and recreation areas were down 56% on Monday compared with pre-pandemic levels, while train and bus stations saw a 35% decline, according to data compiled by Google.

Both were the steepest drops since May, excluding public holidays, but fell short of declines seen during the first waves of the pandemic in 2020. The difference is partly down to vaccine availability now, as well as stricter enforcement and the fact that schools have remained open this time.

Austrians also spent more time at home, with hours clocked up in residential areas rising 11% from the baseline. Workplace visits fell 26%, matching levels seen during the summer holiday season.

The data suggests Austrians are largely abiding by the regulations of the fourth lockdown announced since the start of the pandemic. People are only allowed to leave home for work, to get exercise or do essential shopping.

