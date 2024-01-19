(Bloomberg) -- Executives from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil and gas company Socar held meetings in Davos with consultants and government officials as they seek to improve the company’s climate record before the Eastern European nation hosts the next United Nations COP summit.

Socar President Rovshan Najaf met with US Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke about “critical climate change issues” at the World Economic Forum earlier this week, Najaf said in a social media post. He also met with Boston Consulting Group, with the discussion focusing “on advancement of the green economy through digital and innovative technologies.”

A Socar spokesperson did not respond. The US Department of State declined to comment.

@RickDuke1, Deputy Special Envoy for @ClimateEnvoy. Our dialogue explored potential collaboration in decarbonization, addressing critical climate change issues and fostering a sustainable future, while exchanging perspectives on various topics of… pic.twitter.com/FdGSQkJIVs

— Rovshan Najaf (@RovshanNajaf) January 16, 2024

Azerbaijan’s climate credentials are under scrutiny as it prepares to host the COP29 gathering in November, where it will preside over diplomatic talks to slow the pace of global warming over the following year. The country is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Oil and gas account for about 90% of its exports’ value and 60% of the government’s budget, according to the International Energy Agency.

Azerbaijan says it is on track to achieve its goal of 30% renewable power by 2030, according to its latest climate plan submitted to the UN. Its decarbonization plans also include cutting emissions 40% by mid-century, from 1990 levels — a target that’s below what scientists recommend should be done globally to avoid catastrophic global warming. By comparison, the European Union is currently targeting a minimum of 42.5% renewable power by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The country has very little experience in climate diplomacy, and no climate scientists of Azeri origin or based in Azerbaijan have authored any of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change landmark reports published between 2021 and 2023, which inform climate policy at a global level. Mukhtar Babayev, the man appointed to preside over COP29, is the country’s ecology minister, but he was formerly an executive at Socar and has little to no past experience in climate talks.

But there are signs Azerbaijan is trying to change at least some of that. Socar is among the companies that signed an Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter at COP28, a non-binding document championed by the summit’s United Arab Emirates presidency and Saudi Arabia, in which 50 oil and gas companies committed to align to net zero goals by 2050 and to substantially reduce methane emissions. Azerbaijan, however, has not joined the Global Methane Pledge, a different commitment launched at COP26 in 2021 by the EU and the US.

In the past year, US officials including top climate diplomat John Kerry have reached out to oil companies in the US and elsewhere, calling on them to contribute to reduce methane emissions by donating money or technical support. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, with at least 80 times greater global warming potential than carbon dioxide ton-for-ton in the short term. That means efforts to curb methane emissions — many coming from poorly-maintained oil and gas operations — would have a significant short-term impact in limiting climate change.

There is currently no official data on methane emissions from former Soviet Union states, according to the UN Environment Program. But the UN is planning a methane science study in Azerbaijan that would be a first for the region, said a UN spokesperson. In coordination with Socar and the government, the UN plans to conduct a pilot study in 2024 and to follow up with more extensive research next year.

--With assistance from Aaron Clark and Jennifer A Dlouhy.

