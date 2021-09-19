(Bloomberg) -- Bahamas’ opposition Progressive Liberal Party won 32 out of 39 parliamentary seats in last week’s election, the government reported Sunday, making Philip Brave Davis the nation’s new prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, with the Free National Movement, or FNM, had been in power since 2017. His party entered Thursday’s election holding 35 out 39 parliamentary seats, but saw its support eroded as hurricanes and Covid-19 battered the economy, sending gross domestic product down 16% in 2020.

Minnis -- who retained his seat in the election -- conceded the FNM’s defeat on Thursday and Davis was sworn in as Prime Minister in a private ceremony Saturday.

