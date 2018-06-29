OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada says its quarterly business outlook survey is signalling widespread business optimism with sales outlooks remaining robust, supported by strong foreign and domestic demand.

The business outlook survey indicator increased to its highest level since the second quarter of 2011 as responses to most survey questions were above their historical averages, the central bank says.

However, the Bank of Canada said almost all of the interviews with firms for the survey were done before the U.S. announcement on tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada.

Escalating trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., including the threats of additional tariffs on the auto sector, have raised concerns for the economy.

The survey of about 100 firms found the balance of opinion on future sales growth was marginally positive as domestically-oriented firms, including those tied to housing in some regions, expected a moderation in growth.

It noted that firms that were optimistic about their sales prospects often expected to benefit from sustained foreign or domestic demand, improving commodity prices or new products or initiatives to increase market share.