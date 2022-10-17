Bank of England Moves to Reassure Markets It Has Tools to Act

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England moved to reassure investors it has facilities open to backstop jittery markets even after finishing its emergency gilt purchases last week.

The UK central bank confirmed that its operation to provide liquidity for pension funds roiled by market turmoil concluded on Friday as planned. The BOE said it has several other facilities open where traders can tap cash at moments of strain in markets.

The remarks were aimed at calming investors who dumped UK bonds and the pound in the weeks following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget, large parts of which the government is now racing to reverse.

The BOE said the facilities that remain open include:

The Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility announced on Oct. 10 will remain available until its planned closing date of Nov. 10

Banks also have access to liquidity from the existing Indexed Long Term Repo facility; the Discount Window Facility; and a weekly US Dollar repo supported by international swap lines

In addition, the BOE is making available reserves via its Short Term Repo facility each week, designed to ensure short term market rates remain close to the Bank Rate

Read more:

