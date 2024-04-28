(Bloomberg) -- AIA Group Ltd. posted a 27% actual exchange rate jump in new business value in the first quarter, led by growth in Hong Kong and mainland China, while announcing an additional share buyback.

The measure of future profitability of new policies sold surged to $1.3 billion, from $1.05 billion a year earlier, the Asia insurer said in a statement Monday. Annualized new premiums jumped 23% to $2.4 billion. It will add $2 billion to the existing $10 billion buy-back program.

Stripping out the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, new business value surged 31% while annualized new premiums rose 26%. Its Hong Kong business jumped 43%, while in mainland China, the measure expanded 38%.

