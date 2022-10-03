(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network Ltd. has set dates for the auction of its assets.

Celsius will have a final bid deadline of Oct. 17 at 4 p.m., with an auction if necessary on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., according to a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York dated Monday.

A sale hearing will be held on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. before Chief US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn via Zoom, the filing said, adding that a large number of participants is expected.

Celsius has been one of the most high-profile casualties of this year’s crypto-market meltdown that claimed the likes of the TerraUSD stablecoin, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lender Voyager Digital Ltd. Founder Alex Mashinsky recently resigned the chief executive officer role, ceding it to Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. alum.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who has been bailing out distressed industry players in recent months, is considering bidding for Celsius assets, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing a person familiar with his deal-making.

