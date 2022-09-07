(Bloomberg) -- Insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. has drawn enough interest from potential buyers to necessitate an auction.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the New York offices of Voyager’s investment bank Moelis & Co., according to a notice filed in bankruptcy court Tuesday. A court hearing to approve the results is scheduled for Sept. 29.

The need for an auction means Voyager received more than one acceptable bid for its assets and no bid was clearly the best. That could be good news for Voyager customers still locked out of their accounts: a higher final price tag for Voyager may result in better recoveries for customers.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda publicly disclosed a joint bid for Voyager in July, but Voyager called it a “low-ball” offer.

The bankruptcy is Voyager Digital Holdings Inc., 22-10943, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

