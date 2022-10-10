29m ago
Banks Run by Women Lend Less to Big Polluters, ECB Study Finds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Banks with more gender-diverse boards lend less to more environmentally harmful companies, according to research by the European Central Bank.
The study of loan-level data from the euro area found that banks with a relatively high share of female directors -- above 37% -- directed about 10% lower lending volumes to firms with relatively high pollution intensity.
The working paper, published Monday, also established that female director-specific characteristics matter, with better-educated directors granting lower credit volumes to more polluting firms, and that the trend was stronger in countries with more female climate-oriented politicians.
The results confirm “the beneficial effects of more gender-diverse decision-making groups on firms’ outcomes and, in a wider perspective, on the global economy,” researchers led by Leonardo Gambacorta wrote.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.