(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc hired John Hagens as a banker covering the medical-technology sector in its health-care investment-banking group, according to people briefed on the matter.

Hagens will start as a director in September, the people said, asking not to be identified because the change hasn’t been made public. He previously worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in New York, they said.

Hagens didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barclays’s global health-care investment-banking group is run by Rick Landgarten. The London-based lender has hired several health-care investment bankers in the past year, including Alexis de Rosnay from Oddo BHF, Jeff Ammerman from Piper Sandler Cos. and Jefferson Rives from Wells Fargo & Co., among others.

The firm has advised on deals this year including the proposed sale of Change Healthcare’s ClaimsXten business to TPG Capital, as well as Humana’s sale of a majority interest in the Kindred at Home’s hospice and personal-care businesses to Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

