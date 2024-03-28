(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc said an ex-analyst who won a sex discrimination lawsuit against the bank is entitled to £16,000 ($20,200) in compensation, in stark contrast to the £1.3 million payout she’s seeking.

Anca Lacatus, who worked as an analyst at Barclays, has asked a London employment tribunal to set the level of damages she is owed after she won her sex discrimination suit in 2021. Judges previously ruled she’d been the victim of direct sex discrimination and the bank had failed to adjust her working hours despite having a disability.

Lacatus’ suit alleged that her manager had used the word “birds” to refer to women which was “plainly sexist.” Barclays also failed to reduce her excessive working hours despite her asking for a reduction due to suffering from debilitating symptoms from endometriosis.

Lawyers for Lacatus asked judges for over a million pounds, which was calculated to include over £800,000 in future lost earnings as well as for the impact of anxiety and the worsening of her disability following her employment.

However, lawyers for Barclays estimated that the award should be set at around £16,000, according to documents prepared for the hearing this week. They argue that despite winning her suit on two there were several other claims that a London court dismissed.

Awards for discrimination at the UK’s employment tribunal are unlimited, while unfair dismissal is capped at £105,700.

Barclays “dispute liability for any psychiatric injury or any liability in respect of the claimant’s endometriosis and psychiatric ill-health,” lawyers said in the documents. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment further.

Lacatus began working at Barclays’ rates options structured trading middle office department in 2016 until her dismissal in 2020. While she was on sick leave in 2019, her role was put at risk of redundancy and she was let go after being scored against other team members. The court had previously ruled her dismissal was fair and not discriminatory.

“Losing the state of my health and career prospects on the established path, have been devastating for me and my family,” Lacatus said in a witness statement.

