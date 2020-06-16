Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    20h ago

    Barrick sells most of its shares in Shandong Gold for US$210M

    The Canadian Press

    Ryan Bushell discusses Newmont, Barrick and Franco-Nevada

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp. says it has cashed in most of its shares in Hong Kong-listed Shandong Gold Mining, taking advantage of an increase in price as world gold prices strengthen.

    It says it realized US$210 million (C$285 million) from the sale of 79.3 million shares of the Chinese state-controlled company at a price of HK$20.50 per share

    Barrick says it purchased the shares in the fourth quarter of 2018 at HK$10.50 per share.

    Barrick continues to hold 10.25 million or about two per cent of Shandong Gold's H-class shares as part of what it calls its commitment to the long-term strategic partnership.

    It says the shares it sold were placed primarily with institutional shareholders.

    In May, Shandong Gold agreed to buy Canadian junior TMAC Resources Inc. for around $230 million, an offer that is to be voted on by TMAC shareholders next week. TMAC owns the Hope Bay gold mining property in Nunavut.