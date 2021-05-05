(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe.

London is emerging from lockdown bruised by Brexit and a pandemic that hit the U.K. capital harder than other regions, raising questions about its ability to power the country’s economic recovery

Poland ratified the European Union’s pandemic stimulus package, overcoming a rift in the government to help open the taps for hundreds of billions of euros to flow to all member states

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to clarify comments that ruffled markets, saying she wasn’t forecasting or recommending interest-rate increases that could be needed to rein in inflation spurred by administration spending

Signs of inflation are picking up, with a growing number of consumer-facing companies warning that supply shortages and logistical logjams could force them to raise prices

Soaring inflation is unlikely to make Poland abandon its commitment to near-zero interest rates Wednesday. The prospect of an interest-rate increase as soon as September is likely to be the key focus of Norway’s central-bank decision

The Group of Seven nations is considering a U.S. proposal to counter what the White House sees as China’s economic coercion. Meanwhile, the EU’s competition commissioner warned the bloc needs “intrusive” rules to prevent foreign state-funded firms -- such as China’s -- from undercutting European companies

The world’s 20 most powerful economies agreed to back plans for vaccine passports to revive the travel and tourism industry

From New York to Sydney, Covid-19 -- along with ultra-low rates and government spending -- is upending real estate markets

A senior White House aide deflected the question of whether President Joe Biden will offer Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell a second four-year term

The years-long U.S. baby drought worsened last year, with births dropping 4% from 2019 to the lowest level since 1979

