(Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos. investors are asking a New Jersey judge to block the health-care firm’s spinoff of its valuable eye-care business, saying the deal is an improper shifting of company assets to protect them from securities lawsuits.

More than 50 funds which own Bausch shares claim executives engineered the spinoff of its cash-rich Bausch + Lomb unit to put it out of reach of lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for misrepresentations about the company’s financial health, according to filings in state court in New Jersey.

“The spin-off likely will render Bausch Health unable to pay any securities-fraud judgment that plaintiffs obtain because Bausch Health is essentially giving away its assets,” investors said in a filing last week. They are seeking as much as $3 billion in damages in the securities-fraud suits.

Kevin Wiggins, a Bausch spokesman, didn’t return a call for comment or respond to an email left after normal business hours Monday. In its own court filings, the company said the completion of the spinoff isn’t imminent and there’s no reason for a judge to block it.

Superior Court Judge Margaret Goodzeit in Somerset County, New Jersey, is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to fast-track the investors’ bid to block the spinoff, according to court dockets.

Bausch has run into some headwinds over the last few years, facing litigation over its business practices and undergoing a major rebrand. The company changed its name from Valeant Pharmaceuticals in 2018.

Valeant became infamous on Wall Street for raising prices of some of its drug by as much as 500%, a practice that drew scrutiny of its business tactics. The company also was accused of misleading investors about revenue growth as part of a scheme involving Philidor Rx Services, a mail-order pharmacy Valeant established.

In 2019, Bausch agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle some investors’ federal-court claims that alleged Valeant executives artificially inflated the company’s stock price by misleading shareholders about its price-gouging, kickbacks and other business practices tied to its relationship with Philidor.

Lawyers for some of the hedge funds suing Bausch over the remaining Valeant claims argue the spinoff of the eye-care unit amounts to a “fraudulent transfer” of assets under New Jersey law and should be blocked. In September, the company said it did a $3.1 billion debt swap in preparation for the eye-care unit’s separation.

Holly Froum, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said the bid to block the spinoff may prompt the company into another settlement of the securities claims.

The case is GMO Trust v. Bausch Health Care Companies Inc., No SOM-C-12010-22, New Jersey Superior Court (Somerville)

