BCE Inc. said revenue bounced back in the third quarter, rising 8% from the second quarter as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed and stores were able to open again.

Revenue of C$5.79 billion ($4.4 billion) was down 2.6% compared with 3Q of last year, but beat analyst estimates for C$5.65 billion.

The Montreal-based company added 128,168 new wireless subscribers, with 87,529 of them postpaid. Average billing per user fell 6% to C$65.74, hit by the pandemic: With fewer people traveling, there’s less roaming revenue.

Profitability declined. Adjusted earnings were 79 Canadian cents per share, which was slightly better than analyst expectations for 77 cents, but was down from 91 cents a year earlier.

BCE’s media business continued to suffer from a hit to advertising revenue, though things improved in the quarter with the return of major live sports. Media operating revenue was down 16.4% compared with last year. One bright spot was its Crave streaming service, which saw a 3% rise in subscribers.

The race is on in Canada to provide users with the latest technology, and BCE is spending more as a result. Four months ago, Bell launched 5G in five major regions, including Toronto and Vancouver. In the quarter, the company’s capital intensity ratio was 17.8%, up from 17% in the 3Q last year.

The quarter “was all about building momentum back into the business and delivering the consistent results we said we would deliver despite Covid,” Chief Executive Officer Mirko Bibic said in a conference call with analysts Thursday morning.

Bibic also praised the federal government’s move to regulate streaming companies, such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. “The recognition that there needs to be a level playing field in Canadian broadcasting as between our domestic players, large and small, and global internet giants is a very important principle,” he said, noting that the company has been asking for it “for a long time.”

BCE shares rose 0.3% to C$54.57 at 9:34 a.m. in Toronto. They were down 9.6% this year through Wednesday’s close.

