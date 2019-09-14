(Bloomberg) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders faces a probe on allegations over claims of corruption and money laundering in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Financial Times reported, citing the state prosecutor’s office in Brussels.

The preliminary investigation into claims made by a former member of the country’s intelligence services are still at an early stage and authorities have yet to determine whether the allegations have any foundation, the newspaper said.

Reynders, who’s poised to be confirmed as the next European Union justice commissioner, told the Belga news agency he’s not aware of the investigation and through his lawyer, denied the allegations that were first reported in Belgium’s L’Echo and De Tijd newspapers.

John Hendrickx, spokesman for Reynders, who’s also the country’s deputy prime minister, didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail message left after regular office hours.

