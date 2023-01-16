(Bloomberg) -- Growing speculation that the Bank of Japan will change its yield-curve control policy again at its meeting Wednesday is hitting the nation’s credit markets, with borrowing costs rising and yen bond sales falling.

Yen corporate bond sales are set to plunge 77% this month compared with a year earlier to 275 billion yen ($2.1 billion). And that’s if all the deals in the pipeline go through, with some offerings being postponed.

That would mark the smallest issuance volume since 2006, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The dearth of deals comes as Japanese credit spreads rise even as corporate dollar debt yield premiums tumble in Asia as a whole.

While almost all economists polled by Bloomberg expect no change at the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting ending Wednesday, some investors are bracing for more action as the central bank struggles to keep bond yields below its target.

Another increase in the ceiling for the 10-year government yield is seen as the most likely course of action should the BOJ act, while Bank of America analysts wrote that the market is starting to price in the possibility of policy makers eventually ending its yield-curve control.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield rose above the BOJ’s ceiling of 0.5% for a second trading day on Monday.

The yield premium on Japan’s corporate debt has crept higher, with the magnitude of gains in the past year exceeding the average in Asia.

The BOJ’s policy tweak last month, which none of 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted, sparked a surge in rates volatility. It led to several bond-sale postponements and a cancellation due to a volatile market environment.

“Until we get more clarity on where 10-year government bond yields will be, it’s hard to make investment decisions,” said Shunsuke Oshida, head of credit research at Manulife Investment Management Japan.

But given that almost all Japanese issuers have investment-grade credit ratings, so far market gauges of default risk aren’t reflecting much impact from the BOJ move. If anything, Markit iTraxx indexes show Japan credit-default swaps falling in recent weeks, in line with their Asian counterparts.

Japanese companies, including Nissan Motor Co., are planning to price about 43 billion yen of bonds in the rest of January after issuing around 232 billion yen of debt so far this month, Bloomberg-compiled data show. That total would be a fraction of the 1.18 trillion yen that the nation’s corporate borrowers sold in January of last year.

