Biden Says He Will Release Medical Records Before First Primary

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised Friday that he would release his medical records before the first primary votes for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president, 76, made the pledge amid continued questions about his age and following a debate Thursday where rival Julian Castro questioned the candidate’s ability to recall information from minutes earlier.

Biden said his records would be made public after his next physical and “before there’s a first vote.”

But Biden also dismissed scrutiny over his age and health. “What kind of concerns?” he challenged a young male reporter, before daring him to “wrestle.”

