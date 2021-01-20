(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that his predecessor, Donald Trump, left him a “very generous letter” before leaving Washington before his inauguration on Wednesday.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that he “will not talk about it until I talk to” Trump because the letter was private. The remarks came after Biden signed three executive actions, including a requirement for face masks on federal property and a measure that would re-enter the U.S. into the Paris Agreement on climate.

He was expected to sign further actions behind closed doors. The text of the orders and directives have not yet been released.

