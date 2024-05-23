May 23, 2024
Biden to Name Deputy Trade Nominee to State Department Role
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The White House plans to withdraw its nominee for a top trade job after running into opposition from a key Senate Democrat over his support for free trade deals.
Nelson Cunningham will instead take a senior adviser post at the State Department that doesn’t require Senate confirmation, according to a Biden administration official.
President Joe Biden had nominated Cunningham in January to be deputy at the US Trade Representative’s office. The withdrawal of his nomination highlights the growing split between Democrats who support lowering trade barriers and those who believe that such agreements harm American workers.
Cunningham’s nomination had garnered support from many Democrats, but not Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who faces a tough reelection campaign in November against the Republican nominee, Bernie Moreno.
Brown sits on the Senate Finance Committee, which approves USTR nominees, and said in January he could not support Cunningham given his support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
Cunningham served as the top lawyer for the Senate Judiciary Committee when Biden led it in the 1990s, and the White House wanted to find a role for him in the administration, the official said.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:57
Solaris scraps financing deal with Zijin, but China strengthens its grip over critical minerals
-
Billionaire Tanenbaum seizes WNBA deal his partners turned down
-
Luxury beauty brand Clarins to pull out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada
-
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
-
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
-
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break