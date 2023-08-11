You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 11, 2023
Big Take News Wrap: 2024 Race. Black Sea Tension. Global Economy: Big Take Podcast
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.
Catch up on some of the week’s biggest stories from the US and across the globe. Bloomberg’s Marc Champion, Courtney McBride and Jordan Fabian join this episode to discuss the latest on the US presidential race and the coming Republican debates; rising tensions in the Black Sea; and the uneven global economic recovery. Plus, the stories they’ll be keeping a close eye on in the weeks ahead.
Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK
Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink. Sound Design/Engineer: Gilda Garcia.
