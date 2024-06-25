(Bloomberg) -- A private pilot for UK billionaire Joe Lewis has avoided prison for trading on inside information passed on by his boss.

Patrick O’Connor was sentenced to three years probation, including four months house arrest, on Tuesday, echoing the punishment handed down to Lewis, the former owner of the Tottenham Hotspur football club in the English Premier League.

US prosecutors alleged Lewis, 87, passed tips about companies he or his hedge fund had invested in to his two pilots. O’Connor, 67, made hundreds of thousands of dollars trading on that information, the government argued, and even tipped off a friend.

In a WhatsApp message, O’Connor told the friend that “the boss had inside info” and “knows the outcome,” according to the government’s sentencing memo. Lewis also loaned O’Connor and another pilot, Bryan Waugh, $500,000 each to make trades in 2019.

As Lewis’ private pilot for more than a decade, O’Connor flew the low-profile billionaire around the world, often between his superyacht and homes in Florida and the Bahamas.

Emphasizing his age and ill-health, Lewis avoided a prison sentence in April for his own crimes after pleading guilty to fraud. The Tavistock Group founder was sentenced to three years probation and fined $5 million.

O’Connor’s lawyers said he admired Lewis as a self-made businessman who earned his fortune through “shrewd investments” and looked to him for financial advice.

“After years of not receiving a meaningful salary increase, and in the absence of a formal 401(k) provided by the company, it was on Mr. Lewis’s advice that Pat began investing money that he borrowed from Tavistock to save for retirement,” his attorneys wrote in a memo filed in court.

Prosecutors had pushed for O’Connor to serve at least some time behind bars but conceded the case had unusual circumstances. His lawyer declined to comment.

The other pilot, Waugh, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and will be sentenced in October.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.