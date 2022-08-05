(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin lingered near $23,000 after a report showing the US added more jobs than forecast last month renewed concern that higher interests could reduce demand for riskier assets.

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.2% to $23,467 on Friday, before paring the increase. Bitcoin remains within the range of around $19,000 to $25,000 that’s held it since mid-June. Ether was up as much as 8.4% to $1,724 before also pulling back a bit from the highs of the day.

“The majors continue to trade in a upwards range with a lack of any strong catalysts that would be needed for a breakout,” Genesis strategists Noelle Acheson and Marc Chan wrote in a note Thursday. “Bitcoin is currently trading in the middle of the June-August flag.”

Other coins also rose, with Polkadot and Aave gaining more than 5%.

Cryptographies have traded in tandem with risk assets for months, seeing high correlations with the NASDAQ 100 in particular. They’ve struggled as expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes increased amid stubbornly high inflation, but have climbed off their worst levels of the past few months.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped 528,000 last month, beating all estimates and the largest increase in five months, Labor Department data showed Friday. Employment in the prior month was revised up to a 398,000 gain. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low. Wage growth accelerated and the labor force participation rate eased.

“An increase with Fed rate hike expectations has capped how high Bitcoin can go for now, but as long as traders remain confident that the peak in Treasury yields remains in place, Bitcoin may have bottomed already,” said Edward Moya. “A choppy consolidation might be in Bitcoin’s future until we see a couple more inflation and nonfarm payroll reports.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.