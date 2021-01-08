(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is working with Bill Gates, Signature Aviation Plc’s largest shareholder, on a potential buyout of the world’s biggest operator of private jet bases.

The private-equity firm and Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC are in advanced discussions with Signature Aviation on a $5.17-a-share cash offer, they said Friday in a statement. Signature Aviation said in December that Blackstone had approached the U.K. company about a potential $4.3 billion deal.

Signature rose 4.5% on Thursday after it said Carlyle Group Inc. is also considering a potential offer, suggesting a potential bidding war. A third suitor, Global Infrastructure Partners, said in December that it was considering its options after its lower bid was rejected.

Carlyle Weighs Rival Offer for Gates-Backed Signature Aviation

Microsoft Corp. founder Gates, who owns 19% of Signature Aviation, would contribute his shareholding and top it up with cash to become a 30% owner. Blackstone owns 70% of the bidding entity.

