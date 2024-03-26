(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa processor Blommer Chocolate Co. is cutting hundreds of jobs after announcing it will close its 85-year-old Chicago factory.

The company, owned by Japan’s Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., will lay off 226 workers in the city, according to a WARN notice. The move comes as the 1939 factory became too costly to operate, maintain and repair, Blommer said in a statement last week.

Cocoa and chocolate companies are under pressure as global shortages sent futures traded in New York beating records day after day. Cocoa now costs almost $10,000 a metric ton, exceeding the price of copper.

Blommer is not alone in closing factories. Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s largest bulk chocolate maker, said it plans to close a factory in Norderstedt near Hamburg and a facility in Port Klang, Malaysia, according to a company spokesperson. It has also cut 2,500 jobs, or about 18% of its work force.

