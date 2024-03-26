(Bloomberg) -- China will fend off the spillover impact of international financial risks and strike a balance between risk prevention and opening up capital account, deputy head of the country’s foreign exchange regulator Xu Zhibin said at the annual Boao Forum.

Economic competition between nations has become the new hurdle in the fight against climate change, according to China’s new climate chief Liu Zhenmin. Governments in the US, Europe and India have used tariffs, industrial policies and trade probes to support domestic manufacturing and avoid relying on China in areas where it’s dominant, raising the cost of clean energy overseas and slow down adoption, he said.

The four-day Boao gathering, dubbed by some Asia’s version of the World Economic Forum at Davos, ends on Friday, as senior corporate executives and officials met to discuss a wide range of issues from globalization to artificial intelligence governance and carbon pricing.

Latest developments (time in Boao, Hainan):

Electricity Demand Growth Is Complicating the Energy Transition (11:00 a.m.)

Rising demand for electricity is making the energy transition more difficult by increasing the need for new capacity to ensure reliable power supply, industry executives said at a forum in China.

Power demand is now growing twice as fast than in recent years, as more industries electrify and artificial intelligence increases consumption at data centers, Siemens Energy AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch said Friday at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan.

“We have to transform conventional energy to renewable, and grow a bigger system at the same time,” Bruch said. “That’s making the energy transition more complicated than initially expected.”

China’s Solar-Sector Battle Puts Quality at Risk, Longi Says (10:30 a.m.)

The fierce competition sweeping China’s solar sector is threatening the quality of production at some companies, as plunging profits trigger a scramble to cut costs, according to a top industry executive.

“We’ve noticed that people have started to sacrifice quality to cut costs, which is a dangerous signal,” Zhong Baoshen, chairman of Longi Green Energy Technology Co., said Friday at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China.

China dominates the global solar industry, but years of rapid expansion have generated serious overcapacity and a battle for survival among producers. With solar-panel prices slumping to record lows, companies have been forced to sell at or below production costs. Longi has cut thousands of jobs amid the downturn.

China to Prevent Spillover Effect From International Financial Risk (10:30 a.m.)

China will effectively fend off the spillover impact of international financial risks and ensure to strike a balance between risks prevention and opening up capital account, deputy head of the country’s foreign exchange regulator Xu Zhibin said in Boao Forum for Asia.

China supports quality Chinese firms for overseas listing, fund-raising, and will “steadily” push for “two-way opening” of its capital market, Xu said.

China also encourages overseas investment by its sovereign funds and financial firms “in an orderly manner”, he added.

World Can’t Afford Unstable South China Sea: Orlins (Thursday 6:00 p.m.)

Typically a regular feature on the forum agenda, discussion of tensions surrounding the South China Sea has even greater urgency this year.

Just as one panel was happening Thursday afternoon, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced he was mulling “deliberate” countermeasures against “dangerous attacks” by Chinese ships in the waters near his country.

Read more: Marcos Vows Countermeasures Against Attacks by China Vessels

Panelist Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, expressed worry over the possibility of an “unfortunate accident” leading to conflict. “The world can’t afford to have an unstable, unproductive South China Sea,” he said, citing its importance to global shipping and as a source of natural resources. “We must act now.”

Meanwhile, another panelist, Chinese political scientist Zheng Yongnian, criticized the US for elbowing into the area. He said China had it’s own, more inclusive approach to conflict resolution. “We don’t want to be the US. We don’t want to be Russia,” he said. “China is China.”

China Envoy Says Economic Competition Is the New Climate Risk (Thursday 6 p.m.)

Economic competition between nations has become the new hurdle in the fight against climate change, according to China’s new climate chief.

Political roadblocks have impacted climate negotiations for decades now, such as when the US withdrew from the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, said Liu Zhenmin, who was named Beijing’s Special Climate Envoy earlier this year. Now the battle over who will profit from the tools combating global warming is creating new frictions.

Governments in the US, Europe and India have used tariffs, industrial policies and trade probes to support domestic manufacturing and avoid relying on China in areas where it’s dominant, like solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries. Such measures raise the cost of clean energy overseas and slow down adoption, according to Liu.

“Protectionism and economic competition are becoming another problem,” he said Thursday at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China.

Economy Still ‘Relatively Weak,’ PBOC Adviser Says (5:28 p.m.)

The world’s second-largest economy still faces problems of inadequate demand and weak confidence, Huang Yiping, an adviser to China’s central bank, said.

China’s regulatory tightening has also hurt business confidence, Huang said.

Belt and Road Funding Sought for Green Projects (5 p.m.)

Nations including Colombia and Laos pitched environmentally friendly projects at a round-table discussion that included finance and engineering figures from Chinese companies.

Colombia is seeking support for two massive railway projects designed to connect its remote central region to its ports and borders, to be powered by hydrogen and electric locomotives. The country has historically spent the vast majority of its transport budget on roads but aims to shift that to less than 50% over the next few years as it boosts spending on railways, airports and river travel, said Carlos Eduardo Enriquez Caicedo, the vice minister of transport.

Laos is looking to build on the success of the China-Laos railroad, which connects Kunming and Vientiane and went into operation in 2021. The government is hoping rail access will draw Chinese firms to relocate parts of their supply chain to the Southeast Asian nation, as well as investing in agricultural projects along the route and clean energy programs elsewhere in the country, said Phonevanh Outhavong, vice minister of planning and investment.

Boao’s organizers plan bilateral meetings on Thursday and Friday to see if investment matches can be made.

West Dismisses China’s Initiatives at Their Peril: Author (3:30 p.m.)

After a panel devoted to security, Bill Hayton, an Asia expert at Chatham House and author of The Invention of China, said Western countries have tended to dismiss the Global Security Initiative and other projects as “slogan politics.”

“That’s because policymakers in the industrialized countries think they rule the world, controlling powerful institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank,” he said.

Such an approach is risky, he added. “The European powers, NATO states, Japan and Australia have got to realize there’s a wider game being played here and that China is doing a very good job of talking to Africa, Latin America and other Asian states.”

Read More: Sri Lanka Confident It’ll Meet Conditions for IMF Funding Soon

Consumption Key to China’s Transition: IMF Official (1:45 p.m.)

Consumption is expected to continue to play a pivotal role in China’s transition to a high-quality development model in the coming years, as the world’s second-largest economy cuts its reliance on real estate for growth, according to Steven Barnett, senior resident representative of the International Monetary Fund in China.

In the past year, the economy experienced a “welcome and necessary correction” in the property sector while consumption has emerged as the largest contributor to the country’s economic expansion, he said.

CanSino Will Talk to AstraZeneca About Further Cooperation: CEO (10:30 a.m.)

CanSino’s partnership with AstraZeneca for developing mRNA vaccines is a strategic one that doesn’t focus on just a single product, said CEO Yu Xuefeng in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Yu refused to disclose details of the partnership but said he will have a “fuller discussion” with Astra at Boao about “other potential opportunities”

China Rallies Asian Nations to Oppose ‘Bullying’ in Jab at US (10:10 a.m.)

China’s No. 3 leader took a veiled swipe at the US at a regional forum as the country seeks to push back against the global influence of the world’s leading power while trying to steady the countries’ ties at the same time.

“Hegemonic and bullying acts are deeply harmful,” Zhao Leji, the ruling Communist Party’s third-ranking official, said at a keynote speech to the annual Boao Forum on Thursday attended by Asian leaders and global diplomats. “We must oppose trade protectionism and all forms of erecting barriers, decoupling or severing supply chains.”

Zhao didn’t name any country, but his remarks underscore China’s continued efforts to promote a Chinese alternative to the US-led world order even as it courts American business leaders to help achieve an ambitious growth target this year.

AIIB Chief Says China, US Can Work Together (8:30 a.m.)

The US and China have “broad scope for cooperation, and in particular, dealing with climate change,” Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun told Bloomberg TV. In dealing with geopolitical issues, “big countries can sit down and talk with each other and lower the temperature,” he said.

Jin also gave his take on China’s “new productive forces,” the phrase used by Beijing officials to describe their latest investment priorities. He said the drive aims to develop capabilities in high tech, AI, bioscience and other “high-level” industries that are different from traditional manufacturing and will allow China’s growth to “move forward on a different kind of level.”

--With assistance from Stephen Engle, Adrian Wong and Oscar Petersson.

