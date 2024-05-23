May 23, 2024
BOE Cancels All Public Statements Until After July 4 Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has cancelled all speeches and public statements by policymakers during the UK election campaign, according to a spokesman for the central bank.
Essential business will continue, including the June 20 interest-rate decision, but individual members of the Monetary Policy Committee will not speak publicly until after the election on July 4.
The same practice will be followed for the Financial Stability Report, the BOE’s twice yearly update on financial risks due to be published on June 27. The press conference that accompanies the FSR is cancelled.
The arrangement is in keeping with Cabinet Office guidelines for civil servants. The BOE technically does not have to follow them, but chooses to do so.
