BofA Says Drop in US Tech Could Be Next Pain Trade for Equities

(Bloomberg) -- Investors betting that technology behemoths will continue to fuel the rally in equities could be in for a rough ride when other sectors start to catch up, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

The outperformance of value over growth stocks as market breadth improves could be the next “pain trade” for investors, strategists including Michael Hartnett and Elyas Galou wrote in a note. Other potential sore points on the horizon include a drop in US equities and a widening in investment-grade bond spreads, Galou said by email.

The strategists have taken a more neutral stance on the rally that has powered the S&P 500 Index to a record this year after being broadly bearish in 2023. Gains have largely been driven by a surge in tech mega-cap stocks, which recently got an extra boost from a robust earnings report from Nvidia Corp. Data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage this week showed that hedge funds’ exposure to Big Tech is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Value Index is up less than 4% this year, compared to a 15% rally in its growth counterpart. The S&P 500 equal-weighted index — which dilutes the impact of the tech mega-caps — is trading at the lowest level since 2009 relative to the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

--With assistance from Thyagu Adinarayan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.