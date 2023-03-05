(Bloomberg) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he intends to return this month to Brazil, where he faces multiple investigations, NBC News reported.

Bolsonaro, who traveled to the US after losing last year’s presidential election and applied for a six-month visa on Jan. 30, made the comment in an interview while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, NBC reported.

He has previously mentioned return dates that lapsed, telling CNN Brasil at one point that he planned to be back by the end of January. He also told his lawyer, Marcelo Bessa, that he can postpone his return until April, O Globo reported. He didn’t mention a return date during a speech he gave to CPAC on Saturday.

Bolsonaro is under investigation on multiple fronts, including his alleged involvement in the Jan. 8 riot targeting Brasilia, the capital, by supporters who refused to accept his election defeat by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The former president denied responsibility for the attack, saying he was no longer president and out of the country and that his supporters wouldn’t back such events, according to NBC.

Lula’s administration wants Bolsonaro to appear before Brazilian courts and is considering options to force him to return to the country if he doesn’t voluntarily come back by the end of March.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.