(Bloomberg) -- Canadian union Unifor said 1,350 members at Bombardier Inc. went on strike after it failed to reach a deal with the plane maker.

Unifor said negotiations continued after its 11:59 p.m. Saturday strike deadline, including on Sunday morning. Talks will resume Monday, according to the union, which calls itself Canada’s largest in the private sector.

The workers are located in the greater Toronto area and all delivery and assembly activities in other sites will continue normally, a Bombardier spokesman said. “Our collective goal remains to swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” he said.

The striking branches — Locals 112 and 673 — reached a three-year agreement with Bombardier in July 2021, following a previous dispute centering on the Downsview plant, which was responsible for the Global series aircraft, according to a statement from the union at the time.

