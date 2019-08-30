(Bloomberg) -- A Scottish judge refused to block Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament, dealing a blow to lawmakers who argued that there isn’t enough time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Judge Raymond Doherty in Edinburgh held off granting an emergency injunction against the prime minister’s plan, saying that there is time to hold more hearings on the issue next week. He decided not to make any findings on the merits of the lawmakers’ overall case.

The group of more than 70 lawmakers had argued that the government’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for as long as five weeks was unconstitutional because it curtailed debate in Westminster.

The case will likely end up in front of the U.K. Supreme Court in London, which may have to cut its traditional summer break to review the matter.

