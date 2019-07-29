Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

We believe we’re in the middle stages of a secular bull market in the U.S. dollar (it’s been five years since I first started mentioning this on this show). This will ignite the rates of return of all U.S. assets, including equities, real estate and others.

Our view on the U.S. equity market has changed. Using the analogy of a traffic light, for many years we’ve had a green light to invest in high-quality U.S. equities. After December’s market action, the light has turned yellow. Caution is now warranted when investing in equities on both sides of the border. It’s obvious world economic growth is easing, but everyone is wondering whether this is just a slowdown, or something worse: a recession or a depression.

We’re calling 2019 the year of the central bank: look for increased activity surrounding what they do and say. Expect more volatility as bond and equity markets around the world adjust to policy changes and their intended economic impact.

TOP PICKS

Brian Acker's Top Picks Brian Acker of Acker Finley shares his top picks: Johnson & Johnson, Apple and Fidelity National Information Services.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ.N)

Last purchased at US$137.36 on May 14. Model Price is $179.13, representing an upside of 37 per cent.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Last purchase at US$56.40 on June 28. Model Price is $248.90 representing an upside of 20 per cent.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES (FIS.N)

Last purchase at US$117.02 on May 14. Model Price is $176.62, representing an upside of 30 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND JNJ Y Y Y AAPL Y Y Y FIS Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 17, 2018

Brian Acker's Past Picks Brian Acker of Acker Finley reviews his past picks: Bank of America, Intel and Cisco Systems.

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N)

Then: $30.01

Now: $30.73

Return: 2%

Total return: 5%

INTEL (INTC.O)

Then: $51.75

Now: $51.53

Return: -1%

Total return: 2%

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

Then: $42.3

Now: $56.59

Return: 34%

Total Return: 37%

Total return average: 15%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BAC Y Y Y ITC Y Y Y CSCO Y Y Y

MODEL PRICE FACEBOOK APP: http://apps.facebook.com/modelprice

MODELPRICE GUY BLOG: http://modelprice.wordpress.com

TWITTER: @modelpriceguy

SNAPCHAT: modelpriceguy