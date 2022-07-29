(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s competition watchdog started a probe into potentially misleading environmental claims made by fashion brands Asos Plc, Boohoo Group Plc and George at Asda, over greenwashing concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened an investigation into the three fashion brands “to scrutinize their ‘green’ claims,” saying it’s concerned that clothes, footwear and accessories are being marketed as eco-friendly with language that seems too vague and misleading.

The CMA has been investigating claims across the British fashion sector including around recycled materials and ranges of clothing being branded as sustainable. The fashion sector was targeted first because the CMA found it to be the biggest cause for concern after initial research. Other sectors including travel and consumer goods will be investigated, with the possibility of more action to come.

The CMA said it “has not reached a view as to whether there have been any breaches of consumer protection law,” in its fashion probe.

“ASOS will co-operate with the investigation and is committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable, including providing clear and accurate information about its products,” it said in a statement.

