This was supposed to be the week when Britain left the European Union, nearly three years after the referendum that triggered the proposed separation. But after the bloc’s leaders decided to push back the cliff-edge by two weeks (for now), it’s back to Westminster to decide what happens next. This week we may or may not see Prime Minister Theresa May put her deal to parliament for a third time — or we may see MPs voting on a variety of Brexit options, including a second referendum. And then, maybe, there’s also the prospect of a new prime minister.

What’s Happening

Euro Talks | Euro-area finance ministry officials gather in Brussels today to debate how to run a common budget for the bloc, a contentious tool they’re seeking to agree on by June. They’ll also discuss whether Greece has fulfilled the conditions attached to some 1 billion euros in debt-relief aid — cash they’re expected to withhold for now amid disagreements over insolvency legislation.

Xi’s Paris Stop | Chinese President Xi Jinping, continues his European tour in France today, where he’ll hold talks amid calls for more trade and investment between the two countries. Xi and Emmanuel Macron will be joined tomorrow by Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss issues such as trade and climate, underscoring the French president’s determination to present a united European front toward China.

French Roadblock | Jens Weidmann may struggle to pass the test that France’s finance minister is setting for prospective successors to ECB President Mario Draghi. Bruno Le Maire praised Draghi for quantitative easing and suggested France would want someone with “similar courage.” That’s probably bad news for the Bundesbank chief, who hardly represents the kind of continuity Le Maire seems to be looking for.

In Case You Missed It

Italian Infighting | Italy’s agreement with Beijing to join the Belt and Road development project is triggering new tension between the two anti-establishment governing parties. Clashes between them over China are not new. Earlier this month League leader Matteo Salvini urged safeguards to prevent “foreign powers” from shaping Italy’s economy and politics.

Amazon Warning | Amazon is combining some offerings in a way similar to Google and could face sanctions in order to safeguard competition rules, the chairman of Germany’s Monopolies Commission said in a newspaper interview. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has already said that a probe into Amazon’s potential use of data is “quite advanced’’ and she’d like to take more “decisive steps” before leaving office.

Palm Fallout | Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the country could switch to China to source its fighter jets instead of the EU, as retaliation against the bloc for its curbs on palm oil. His warning came after the commission last week restricted the types of biofuels from palm oil that may be counted toward its renewable-energy goals.

Defiant Orban | Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went on a fresh offensive against EU institutions, raising his antagonistic rhetoric just days after his party’s suspension from the bloc’s largest political family. The premier unleashed another onslaught on EU peers, ramping up his campaigning for European elections in May and signalling he would persist in holding what he describes as "information campaigns.”

French Order | Yellow Vest protesters marched mostly peacefully through French cities on Saturday as a show of force by security services appeared to have deterred the violence that marred last weekend’s demonstrations. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron’s popularity rose to 29 percent in March from 28 percent the month before, according to the latest poll.

Chart of the Day

The euro-area economy looks poised to get some lift from what once helped to push it into crisis: government spending. The bloc, at risk of splintering half a decade ago due to over-indebtedness, is now battling the headwinds including trade protectionism at a time when the ECB has little room to lend a hand. With more and more reason to worry about the economy, a prop from additional public spending provides some relief.

Today’s Agenda

All times CET.

Euro-area finance ministry officials meet in Brussels to discuss Greek debt-aid tranche, euro-area budget

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström in Stockholm delivers a speech at the conference on the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement taking place at the Embassy of Canada

EU Commission VP Frans Timmermans in The Hague meets Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands

China’s Xi Jinping in Paris for state visit

Macron's party LREM to unveil EU election candidate name

ECB’s Carlos da Silva Costa, Benoit Coeure speak in Lisbon

