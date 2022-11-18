Buffalo Gets a Foot of Snow With More on the Way as Storm Sweeps In From Great Lakes

(Bloomberg) -- More than three feet of snow (0.9 meter) has pummeled western New York and more is falling as a storm rolling off Lake Erie snarls traffic, air travel and railroads.

Hamburg, New York, about 12 miles south of Buffalo, has received 37 inches, while nearby Orchard Park and West Seneca each got 36 inches, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. Buffalo’s airport got at least 12.5 inches as the heaviest band of snow tracked south of that location.

“Snow is still coming down and creating dangerous road conditions in parts of Western New York,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

In total, as much as 4 feet could fall just south of Buffalo through the weekend, with the city getting more than 2 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The snow is the result of the so-called lake effect that occurs when frigid air rushes across the relatively warm waters of Lake Erie.

A similar situation is setting up on Lake Ontario, which could bring as much as 3 feet of snow to Watertown, New York.

Hochul has declared a state of emergency in 11 western counties and said parts of the New York Thruway are closed to commercial vehicles. Erie County issued a driving ban. Most flights from Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Friday morning were canceled, and Amtrak also scrubbed trains crossing the region.

The National Football League said Thursday that the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

Since 1980, large winter storms have caused $83.4 billion in losses across the US and killed an average of 31 people per year, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Information.

The snow is expected to wind down late Saturday but a second storm could arrive Sunday into Monday, Taylor said. This event would probably bring the heaviest snow toward Erie, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, he said.

